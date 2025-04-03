Glenmore Road to close in Lake Country for construction

Photo: District of Lake Country This section of Glenmore Road will be closed for construction.

The north end of Glenmore Road will be closed for construction overnight and for a full weekend next week.

The District of Lake Country is installing a new watermain that will require the repaving of Glenmore Road from Highway 97 to Seaton Road.

This work will require a complete road closure when construction is active each night and over the entire weekend on the following dates:

Wednesday, April 9 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Thursday, April 10 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

All weekend Friday, April 11 from 7 p.m. to Monday, April 14 6 a.m.

Monday April 14 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

During the nightly Glenmore Road closure, motorists will need to take an alternate route between Lake Country and Kelowna.

The District of Lake Country is recommending Highway 97 be used as the main route. Highway 97 can be accessed from Glenmore Rd in Kelowna via John Hindle Drive. The detour route around the construction work zone involves a lengthy drive along Okanagan Centre Road West, Tyndall Rd., Camp Rd., Okanagan Centre Road East, and Berry Rd. to get to Hwy 97 from Glenmore Rd.