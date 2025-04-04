Drywall dumped in forest could have exposed volunteers to asbestos, other dangers

Cindy White

In the end, it cost just $84 to take it to the Glenmore Landfill.

The Okanagan Forest Task Force had to call on its partners Talon Environmental Service and Epoch Environmental Consulting after someone dumped 420 kilograms of old drywall and other building materials up Postill Lake Road recently.

“These materials are known asbestos-containing and lead-containing materials,” explains Epoch manager of operations Michael Charters.

“They are both provincially and federally regulated. So, it is a criminal offence on both a provincial and federal level to do something like this. It is a jailable offence, it’s a fineable offence.”

Not to mention anyone who came across the dump and tried to clean it up could have been put at serious risk.

OFTF founder Kane Blake says someone alerted the team on March 26 about the dump through the OFTF website’s Report Garbage page. He quickly took to social media to warn volunteers who might be tempted to clean up such a mess about the dangers of these kinds of materials.

“I can appreciate that everyone wants to help keep our backcountry clean but there are times that safety has to come first. Chemicals and drywall always need to be handled with care. Drywall is stamped with a date on the back and this drywall was from 1985. Samples have been sent to a lab for further testing,” he wrote.

Luckily the drywall did not contain asbestos, this time. Blake is frustrated that people continue to use the backcountry like a garbage disposal.

“You’re risking $84 in drywall as opposed to potentially going to jail and a massive ticket?"

He points out that the price of disposing of the debris at the Glenmore Landfill worked out to just $0.09 a pound.

Both Talon Environmental Service and Epoch Environmental Consulting volunteered their time and expertise.

Talon owner Jaime Keener says she met Blake a couple of years ago as he was cleaning up along Postill Lake Road near where she recently bought a cabin. She decided to offer her services to OFTF because as she puts it, “What better cause to support than these guys cleaning up, literally, my backyard.”

Keener says that protecting cleanup volunteers is “super important”.

“There are chemicals, there’s asbestos, there’s lead paint coating. There’s all kinds of different things that we’ve found up in the dumped and you just shake your head,” she adds Keener.

Charters says contaminated building material isn’t just a threat to anyone who handles it, but it can also damage the ecosystem.

“There’s the chemicals, there’s the physical fibres, crystalline fibres that come off the drywall itself, even if it’s not asbestos-containing. Then there’s the lead. You also have to consider that drywall has to be recycled because of the off-gassing that goes on when you just leave drywall out like that.

“So overall, it’s a really negatively impactful thing to do on the environment but especially on the human health factor. People coming to clean it up and being a good citizen and getting exposed to this stuff,” he points out.

He says the runoff from the site also likely ends up in Mission Creek.

If you want to help the Okanagan Forest Task Force continue its work, its annual fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2233 Leckie Road in Kelowna. Last year they raised an estimated $8,000 but Blake is hoping for more to help keep the cleanups rolling.

He says their work is getting a lot of attention. Blake will be travelling to Kamloops, the Shuswap and Okanagan Falls soon to meet with locals in those communities who have been inspired to set up their own cleanup teams.

In 2024, OFTF volunteers removed a total of 303,433 pounds of trash from the backcountry around the Central Okanagan.