Kelowna should realize savings from elimination of carbon tax

Photo: pexels

The provincial government’s elimination of the carbon tax earlier this week won’t just mean savings at the pumps and on natural gas.

The City of Kelowna also expects to realize some savings as well.

Elimination of the tax on Tuesday brought the price at the pumps down 17 to 18 cents per litre, while FortisBC announced savings of up to 23 per cent on natural gas, Renewable Natural Gas and propane.

According to finance director Joe Sass, savings to the city could be “meaningful”

“Without question there will be some savings associated with the elimination of the carbon tax,” Sass said in an email to Castanet News.

“How much is challenging to estimate but to put into context, our fuel budget is north of $4 million per year, so savings could be meaningful.”

That would include vehicles and natural gas.

In 2023, the last year figures were available, the city paid a little more than $500,000 for natural gas from FortisBC.

Sass says any savings derived from the elimination of the carbon tax would likely first be earmarked to offset any additional costs the city could incur from tariffs of the like.

“Beyond that, budget savings could be allocated through our quarterly processes and will unquestionably be in line with council priorities.”