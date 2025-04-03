Okanagan goose egg-addling program has returned

Photo: Kate Harper-McGregor

The Okanagan Valley Goose Management Program has launched its annual egg-addling initiative, aimed at controlling the overpopulation of non-migratory Canada geese in the region.

The program running until mid-May aims to reduce the environmental issues related to geese, like water contamination in local sources.

Egg-addling is a population control technique where eggs are either shaken or coated with a non-toxic, biodegradable corn oil within 14 days of incubation to make them non-viable.

The eggs are then returned to the nests, where the geese continue incubating until they realize the eggs will not hatch.

By then, it is typically too late for the geese to produce more offspring that season.

“Canada geese would not be nesting in this region naturally, so we know the addling program only affects these introduced species,” said Kate Hagmeier, program coordinator.

Over the course of 18 years, the program has addled 24,000 eggs, preventing the birth of approximately 12,000 to 18,000 geese.

The public is encouraged to help by reporting sightings of lone geese, pairs of geese, or nests in both private and public areas.

Sightings can be reported by emailing [email protected] or calling 1-877-943-3209. However, the public is asked to avoid disturbing the nests or touching the eggs.