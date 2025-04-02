Shawn Barker brings the legend of Johnny Cash to Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Fans of Johnny Cash will get a chance to experience the "Man In Black" like never before when Shawn Barker takes the stage for two performances in August.

Barker, known for his similar looks, and baritone voice will channel the iconic country legend in a tribute show.

Barker will perform at Revelry in Kelowna on Aug. 16.

“I’ve always been a fan of Johnny Cash, and his music is so timeless,”Barker said.

“I want to bring the true character and essence of Cash to the stage. It’s not just about the music—it's about telling his story, his journey, and his impact.”

Barker's journey into the world of Johnny Cash tributes began in 2004 at a casino in Niagara Falls. Since then, he has performed over 1,000 shows across 12 countries, selling more than half a million tickets.

Although his first professional gigs involved performing as Elvis, Barker’s career trajectory changed when he was asked to audition for a role as Johnny Cash in a Hollywood production. It was then that Barker realized that Cash was his true calling, and his tribute to the legendary artist was born.

Tickets go on sale April 4 via Live Nation. The show is 19+.