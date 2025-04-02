Defence claims former Kelowna teacher's messages to student were 'inappropriate' but not a criminal offence

Photo: File photo

Defence counsel for disgraced Kelowna teacher Jeffrey Jennens says her client's actions were “completely inappropriate” when he sent sexual messages to his student two years ago. But she says he didn't break any laws.

The third day of Jennens’ child luring trial kicked off Wednesday morning with his lawyer Karen Bartow seeking a “directed verdict” from Judge Cathaline Heinrichs that would see Jennens acquitted on the basis that the Crown had failed to provide any evidence of his guilt.

The application came after Crown prosecutor Catherine Rezansoff wrapped up her case Tuesday, following testimony from the alleged victim, who’s now 19, and the principal of Rutland Secondary School, Hugh Alexander.

The court has heard that on an evening in May 2023, Jennens sent sexually explicit messages to a student who was 17 at the time. Jennens later told police that he was close with the student in question, who Castanet will refer to as AP, and that his role was more paternal than teacher-like.

AP told police about the messages the following day and Jennens has since been fired from the school.

Jennens is charged with luring a child by telecommunication, with Rezansoff arguing that Jennens' communication with AP over a longer period of time "suggests grooming," and the messages on the night in question were made to make it easier for him to sexually abuse AP in the future.

Jennens is not accused of actually physically abusing AP, but under the criminal code, that’s not a necessary element of child luring.

Jennens’ defence counsel Bartow argued Wednesday that while Jennens’ messages were inappropriate, they weren’t criminal.

“This trial has nothing to do with whether Mr. Jennens can teach, it's obvious these communications are completely inappropriate and he's never going to teach again,” Bartow said.

“This trial only has to do with whether there's been a criminal offence that's been committed ... the Federation of BC Teachers, they discipline people all the time for these types of boundary violations and they never teach again, they don't get convicted of anything.”

She denied that there was any element of grooming in Jennens' actions: "We don’t have grooming here, we just don’t have it."

While Rezansoff said Jennens' messages were for the purpose of “facilitating” the offence of sexual exploitation, Bartow argued this couldn’t be the case, as AP was not “dependent” on Jennens nor was their relationship “exploitive.” But Rezansoff said because Jennens was in a position of trust and authority over AP, which Bartow agreed with, that element is sufficient for a charge of sexual exploitation.

Messages read in court

The messages Jennens sent to AP were partially read out in court by Rezansoff for the first time on Wednesday. She noted that Jennens initiated the conversation just after 7:30 p.m. by asking: “Just wondering if you were out partying or staying home tonight?”

He told AP “you’re pretty mature if you ask me” and added “you’re so full of life and creativity, it must be hard not to express that side of yourself.”

At one point, he suggested they delete their conversation “in the near future” and they began messaging in Instagram’s “vanish mode,” where messages disappear when the chat is closed.

Rezansoff said AP was saying “nothing sexual whatsoever” when Jennens said an Instagram story video that AP had posted "turned me on a lot, I was looking at it today.”

“Oh,” AP replied.

“Yes, and I like seeing you in a mini skirt and I like it when you touch my knee and I like it when you talk about my lamp,” he continued, referencing a lamp shaped like a chicken that had been referred to as a “c**k lamp.”

“Oh,” AP replied again.

He again referenced an Instagram story video AP had posted, saying he wanted to see AP's breasts.

“Oh,” AP continued to reply.

“And to continue, I’m in my hot tub and not wearing a bathing suit and there are so many things I’m [usually] not allowed to say so I’m taking this opportunity.”

“I see, I did not expect this,” AP said.

“OK, these are things I’m thinking but not saying.”

“I get that yes.”

“OK, so we can keep them a secret right?”

“Uh ya.”

“That didn’t sound very confident, will you keep it a secret? What’s your reply, will you keep it a secret?”

Changing relationship

Reznesoff said the messages clearly show Jennens’ intentions.

“In what other purpose would this communication serve, whether or not he had exactly formulated a plan to act out on it … it doesn’t matter. What matters is that the purpose of these communications is to make it easier to commit a 153 [sexual interference offence],” Reznesoff said.

“This is totally new communication between the two of them after I would submit some grooming over time, like video games, Instagram friends … it’s growing and Mr. Jennens is changing the relationship.

“What other purpose is there than to make it easier or more probable to be able to sexually abuse [AP] in person?”

On Monday, AP testified they found the messages "confusing" and "terrifying."

Judge Cathaline Heinrichs had initially hoped to rule on the acquittal application Wednesday afternoon, but she said she'll instead make the ruling Thursday morning.

Bartow said that if Judge Heinrichs doesn't decide to acquit Jennens Thursday, Jennens will take take the stand and testify in his own defence.