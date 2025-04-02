Globe Restaurant at Big White will be rebranding ahead of the next ski season

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Globe restaurant will be rebranding to a Canadian themed dining spot during the off-season.

A longtime favourite dining spot at Big White Ski Resort will be going through a makeover once the ski season comes to a close this Sunday.

Globe Restaurant announced it will rebrand to a “truly Canadian concept” in time for the start of the 2025/26 winter season.

Owner Ross Derrick says the restaurant known for pioneering the share plate experience at Big White has focused on international flavours. The new concept will feature dishes that pay homage to this country’s history and unique foods.

"Canadian cuisine isn’t just tourtière and maple syrup—it’s the flavours and traditions brought here by generations of immigrants,” says Derrick. “Canada is a melting pot, and our food is great because of it.”

He will draw on his heritage and the upbringing that helped shape his appreciation for food. Derrick is of Ukrainian, English, Irish, Scottish, Jewish and French Canadian ancestry. He was raised in a Jewish neighbourhood in Winnipeg, attended a Jesuit school and was nurtured by a Jamaican nanny. His great-grandmother, Alice Mailhot Ross, was Canada’s first female architect.

Watch for everything from bison and venison to perogies, split pea soup and Okanagan apples on the reimagined menu. Other changes will include the addition of a Canadian Craft Beer Lounge and a 100% Canadian wine list, heavy on B.C. vintages.

While the restaurant will be closed during renovations, the cafe side of Globe will be open during the off-season.

Ross Derrick also owns Broken Anchor Kitchen and Catering and Derrick’s Steakhouse in Kelowna.

For updates on the renovations follow Globe’s Instagram page.