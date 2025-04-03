Trevor McAleese is looking for your vote as he runs for election in the Kelowna riding for the NDP

Rob Gibson

Over the next several days, Castanet News will feature candidates seeking your vote in each of the two Central Okanagan ridings leading up to the April 28 federal election.

Today, we focus on NDP candidate Trevor McAleese, who is running in the newly-named Kelowna riding.

Trevor McAleese is new to the political scene but not to the world of politics.

The owner of a video game studio has been involved with the party since 2019 but decided to put his name out there now because "there is a lot at stake in this election."

"I've really gotten to know what this party is about and what it stands for. I see an opportunity here to be a progressive option for the people of Kelowna. I think that is something this community is looking for and I believe I can be that candidate."

What do you bring to the table?

"I am bringing something very different from the status quo. The NDP...we are unique in that we are quite prepared to align ourselves with hard working families and marginalized people. We stick our necks out for the people that are most beaten on, harassed and neglected by society."

"I think the people of Kelowna, especially young people and the people that are left out of the whole political process are looking for somebody they can resonate with, somebody that connects with them. That is what I think I can bring to this race."

On waning NDP support

"I am interested less in fighting over somebody else's slice of the pie. I want to grow the pie. I want to bring more people into this process, I want to bring more people to the ballot box, to give them something that will give them a reason to vote."

"College aged people, activists. We're also talking about people living with disabilities who feel they have been overlooked, that their needs aren't being addressed. People that don't feel they have any reason to vote. That they don't have an inspiring party worthy of their vote.

"You meet these people at all kinds of events. Earlier this week the Laurel Packinghouse hosted the Trans Day of Visibility. A very well attended event and I know that often politicians will do a cynical move to glad hand with those people but they don't necessarily believe in the group they are giving attention to."

What people are saying

"As much as people are rightly concerned about threats to our sovereignty and this escalating trade war as a result of this irrational decision-making by the government down south, there is also the very real and very present danger of a conservative government. People were worried about what that would mean if Pierre Poilievre and the conservatives were to form government."

"The real impacts on people's lives, especially marginalized people who feel their rights are in danger especially when you see the attack on reproductive rights south of the border and how aligned the Conservative Party of Canada is with the priorities of the Republican Party down south.

"There is a real fear that exact game plan is going to be put into effect on Canadians here."

Concerns of vote splitting

"I am hearing that concern from people. There are die-hard NDP supporters who are telling me they are considering voting against their conscience in order to support the Liberal candidate in this riding in the interests of defeating a conservative. What I want to point out that when Stephen Fuhr won in 2015, there was an NDP candidate in that race.

"The NDP offers something different. You can't just assume NDP support can just be glommed onto Liberal support. These are people that believe in different things.

"I am focused on bringing more people to the table and I believe we can grow voter participation in this riding and the threat of vote splitting, I think is a red herring."

Why McAleese

"I believe Kelowna has an amazing opportunity here to grow into a hub for entertainment media production. For us to be able to provide real opportunities for young people. We have world class post-secondary institutions in this city, UBC Okanagan, Okanagan College. There are people being trained up with amazing skills but they have nowhere to apply them.

"As your MP, my priority here is to bring federal funding to this community, to build up these exciting industries, to give people a reason to stay."

You can watch the entire interview in the player above.