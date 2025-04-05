Retail space at The Block in downtown Kelowna almost fully leased

Cindy White

If you’ve walked along Bernard Avenue recently you may have noticed some new kids on the block between St. Paul and Bertram streets.

It has taken several months, but the ground floor retail space at Mission Group’s The Block office tower is nearly fully leased. Just one small space is still available.

The first to move in, in May 2024, was Lavender & Grace Jewelry.

“We’re so excited to finally have some neighbours,” said Lavender & Grace founder Kayla Gabelhouse.

“We were alone in here for quite a few months just because we were the first business to sign the lease and get started on our construction.”

She was a bit nervous opening a storefront after nine years of online-only sales.

"I've been really impressed and really grateful for the support that we've seen," said Gabelhouse. "It's definitely a little quieter (no) than summer and Christmas - those are the busy times, but it still is really amazing.

"I'm in awe to see how many people show up and support local businesses."

Since Lavender and Grace opened, Kinton Ramen and Gallery Streetwear have moved in and signs are up for a new credit union outlet and an eyecare centre. The newest tenant to open its doors is Lagree Fitness.

“We wanted to make sure that we were in the heart of downtown. We wanted to make sure everybody could have access to us," said Lagree Kelowna founder Kyli Burley. "This is a really bumping spot in the summer, I guess you could say. So, lots of foot traffic.

“It doesn’t get much better. You come to your class, you grab a matcha, you go get your ice cream and you can walk straight down to the beach."

Leasing the office space in the 16-storey tower is taking longer. Currently, the building is at 68 per cent occupancy, with some of the upper floor tenants including ProducKidvity childcare, Raymond James, Active Earth and Mission Group itself on the 16th floor.

With panoramic views, a central location downtown and amenities including a bike lockup and rooftop terrace, Mission Group is confident more businesses will want to be part of The Block.