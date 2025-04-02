Kelowna pastor steps back from the pulpit amid allegations

Photo: Art Lucier/FACEBOOK Art Lucier told his congregation at Kelowna Harvest Church that for the first time in 22 years he was going to stop preaching, though he intends to remain an important part of the church he founded.?

A controversial Kelowna church leader is “stepping back” from his pulpit amid ongoing allegations of misconduct.

Art Lucier told his congregation at Kelowna Harvest Church on Sunday, that for the first time in 22 years he was going to stop preaching, though he intends to remain an important part of the church he founded.

He will also be stepping back from Harvest Ministries International, a group of five ministries across North America that he and his wife Heather founded and continue to oversee. Heather co-leads the church and is ministries financial director.

This decision comes on the heels of months of accusations of abuse of a physical, spiritual and sexual nature. These allegations were not directly addressed in his Sunday sermon, nor have they been tested in court.

“I will admit this, I have not been perfect and I do not have a spotless past, at all,” Lucier said.

Lucier told church members who gathered in person and online that before he and his wife Heather established the ministry, they had “a lot to figure out” in their marriage and he made some “sinful mistakes along the way.”

“The truth is, I did sin against the Lord and against heaven many times, and even against my vows and against my wife and against others,” he said.

He said the issues had been resolved biblically but an “enemy” has brought them to the forefront once more and he’s handing the matter over to an oversight committee for the time being.

Lucier is most well known in Kelowna for his anti-government-mandate stance during the pandemic. He continued to hold in-person church services when public gatherings were banned and police continued to ticket him. He tried unsuccessfully to fight these tickets in court.

Further away from his home base, he also engaged the Quebec government in a court battle. The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom filed suit on behalf of Harvest Ministries International against the Quebec government after the convention centre cancelled a booking for pastor Art Lucier.

Quebec Minister of Tourism Caroline Proulx intervened to cancel the Battle For Canada-Quebec event organized by Lucier, because it was an anti-abortion event that was “against the fundamental principles of Quebec. We are a pro-choice government, so we need to be consistent.”

Among some Christian communities, he’s gained notoriety in recent months for the allegations against him.

These allegations are the focus of a petition with over 640 signatories, a Facebook group and a series of podcasts called Heaven Bent.

They’ve also created a schism among those who travel in the same circles. Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson, Christian talk show host and politician based in Kelowna, resident spoke about Lucier during her program Tuesday, noting that she’s personally met with people who have made allegations against him.

She noted that while they were once on the same page as friends and, at times, friendly combatants their missions have diverged recently. As a result, she has asked the church to remove all mention of her from its website.

The allegations detailed in the Heaven Bent podcast were also reported on by The Roys Report, a Christian news outlet that reports on the Christian community.