Registration opens soon for Kelowna’s FireSmart Community Chipping Program

Photo: Cindy White

Here’s your chance to get rid of that cedar hedge or other flammable undergrowth near your home.

Registration opens next Wednesday for Kelowna homeowners who want to be part of the FireSmart Community Chipping Program.

“The 2023 McDougall Creek fire showed Kelowna residents the very real threat that travelling embers pose in our fight against wildfires,” says Dennis Craig, Assistant Fire Chief mitigation & prevention, with the Kelowna Fire Department.

“Helping to remove hazardous vegetation and woody debris from your property, especially within 10 metres of your home, is a key step in limiting that fuel source and reducing your risk. This helps protect you, your family, your neighbourhood, and our community as a whole,” adds Craig.

The Community Chipping Program is open to all City of Kelowna single-family homes. Registration opens at 9 a.m. on April 9 and it will fill up fast.

“Last year, we filled 140 spots in less than 24 hours,” notes Craig. “I compare it to the online booking system to try and book a campground at Bear Creek. It fills up very, very, very quickly.”

The Community Chipping Program is only available for eligible highly flammable materials, which include cedar, juniper, mugo pine, and fir, pine and spruce branches. Residents are reminded that the crew will not pick up other material like deciduous tree clippings.

“We are very strict on this chipping program,” says Craig. “If you put out a willow tree or a maple tree and you are part of the program, we will drive by, we will not chip that."

“This program is solely about reducing the fire hazard on your property and there’s very little tolerance for taking advantage of the program.”

The chipper truck will be doing pick-ups from May 5 to 30, 2025. If you are lucky enough to reserve one of the spots, click here for tips on preparing accepted material properly for chipping.

If you miss out this year, there are other options.

“If you can get your neighbourhood together, a large group, a neighbourhood group together, we may be able to look at doing a program just for your neighbourhood or just for your strata.”

Last year there were a number of targeted chipping events in specific communities, including Quail Ridge, and Gallagher’s Canyon and this year one is planned soon in Clifton-Highlands.

The FireSmart Community Chipping Program was first introduced in 2022. It was originally spearheaded by the City of Kelowna’s urban forestry department but the Kelowna Fire Department took over responsibility for coordinating the event in 2024.