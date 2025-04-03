Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market returns for 30th season

Madison Reeve

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is back for the 2025 season, celebrating 30 years of supporting local growers, artisans, and the Okanagan community.

The first spring market of the year will kick off on Saturday, April 5, at the market’s new permanent location in the Landmark District.

"Supporting local business is how we take care of our neighbours and keep our communities strong," said Frances Callaghan, market coordinator.

For over 25 years, the market operated on a year-to-year lease in a temporary location on Dilworth and Springfield.

In 2024, the market found a permanent home through a partnership with Stober Group, relocating to the Landmark District.

This year’s market connects over 200 rotating vendors, including local farmers, crafters, bakers, and creators.

Callaghan says there have already been 45 new vendors signed up for the season.

This season’s market will feature several new updates, including a redesigned layout with walkable zones, expanded parking, and easy access from transit routes.

"We will have giveaways this Saturday... we have a contest going where two people will win $100 in goodies," Callaghan said.

The Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market runs every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until October 29, rain or shine.