Kelowna-Mission MLA demands answers to issues affecting Rutland

Photo: Contributed

Gavin Dew wants answers from the NDP government on what he calls its seeming lack of attention to issues facing businesses and residents in Rutland.

During question period in the legislature Tuesday morning, the Kelowna-Mission MLA took issue with inaction by the province in dealing with concerns from businesses.

Directing questions to Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Garry Begg, Dew said since the city’s only Social Development office moved into “the heart of Rutland” two years ago, small businesses have seen a 25 per cent decline in net profits each year because customers feel unsafe.

“When the small business community asked the ministry office to provide additional security 24-7, the ministry declined,” said Dew.

“When they asked the ministry to join them and the City of Kelowna in financially supporting their on-call neighbourhood patrol team, the ministry declined.”

Dew asked why the ministry is prioritizing funding of the Drug User Liberation Front while turning its back on small businesses

In response, Begg said he believes every British Columbian should feel safe, including residents of Kelowna.

“You will know that we’re strengthening policing but also rebuilding the critical services that support policing all across the province,” said Begg in response.

“The opposition leader’s old government cut funding for crime prevention. We have enhanced it. We’ve strengthened policing and we will continue to do that.”

Addressing Minister of State for Community Safety Terry Yung, Dew said promises of people feeling safe rings hollow compared with what people are going through.

“Can the Minister of State please let us know what specific commitments and action items he committed to in order to address the consequences of this government's failed drug policy in my riding, and in the community of Rutland in particular," he asked.

Yung said he met with city officials last week during a visit to Kelowna.

“The conversation is ongoing, including a few items, and I’ll be more than happy to discuss it,” said Yung.

“It’s too long to do it now, but we are going to work together to make sure people feel safe in your neighbourhood. You have my word on that.”

This is not the first time Dew has used question period in the legislature to point out issues facing the Rutland area.

“Firearm offences are up threefold in Kelowna. Sexual assaults are up threefold too. Robberies are up 50 percent. My constituents in Rutland, in particular, are sick of dealing with drug-induced chaos on their streets,” said Dew back on March 10.

”Will the Premier himself stand up and show up and tell the people at the Rutland Residents Association and the Uptown Rutland Business Association why he has thrown their community to the wolves?”

Responding to those particular statistics, Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas warned specific information being shared “is not current information."

“I believe at the heart of it, whether it be any of those other elected individuals, they are voicing their care and concerns for the community but we want to make certain we are not alarming individuals with potentially information that isn't the most current. We are working extremely hard to do the most we can to make this community as safe as possible,” said Dyas.

“I have had a number of conversations with information that has come out recently and just said that it is really important that the information that is shared is as accurate as possible.”

The latest crime numbers from the RCMP show the city’s overall crime rate dropped by two per cent in 2024 and has dipped about 17 per cent since 2022.

Business break and enter and bike theft saw the largest drop, falling 19 and 16 per cent respectively while assault with weapons fell 13 per cent and sex offences dropped 10 per cent.