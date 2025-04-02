Developer reveals plans for the Kelowna Springs property

Photo: Denciti Development Corp.

Denciti Development has unveiled plans for the Kelowna Springs property.

Details of the industrial park on the western portion of the 106-acre property on Penno Road are included within a newly launched website outlining the project.

In a news release Wednesday morning, the company says the proposed design reflects “wide community input” and is designed to “expand space for businesses, boost the economy and add up to 700 new jobs while maintaining recreational activity.”

Thirty-five acres of the property are earmarked for industrial development, 51 acres will remain home to the Kelowna Springs nine-hole golf course with an additional 10 acres to be transformed into open space featuring a public trail network and habitat areas where none existed before.

A 12-court indoor pickleball dome will also be constructed as part of the project.

“We’ve listened to the community and are proud to present a vision that reflects a range of priorities,” says Denciti CEO Gerry Fawley.

“We’ve worked hard to create a win-win situation where recreation thrives while also generating high-paying jobs for residents.

“By optimizing land use for both recreation and employment, the proposed plan strikes a balance that strengthens Kelowna’s economic resilience and creates a place where residents can work, play and grow.”

A development application is expected to come before city council later this spring.

“This proposal reflects a thoughtful approach.

“As we prepare to submit our development application, we remain dedicated to ongoing conversations with the community to ensure the plan meets their needs and supports Kelowna’s long-term vision for sustainable growth.”

There has been public backlash against any redevelopment of the golf course property since Denciti purchased the property more than two years ago for a sum north of $30 million.

The sale was made possible after the future land use of the property was changed to industrial in the 2040 Official Community Plan, however council eventually reversed that decision, changing the future land use back to recreational.

The redevelopment can still go ahead if council votes to approve the redevelopment proposal when it is presented to council.

Attempts by the city to purchase the property from Denciti were not successful.

The 18-hole golf course reverted to a nine-hole course this year.

A community information forum is planned for Wednesday, April 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Springvalley Middle school on Ziprick Road.