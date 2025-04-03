UBC Okanagan's 'Day of Giving' takes place today

Photo: UBCO

The University of British Columbia Okanagan will be celebrating its Giving Day on Thursday.

The campaign is a 24-hour fundraiser to support student success. The community is invited to give online and help unlock thousands in challenge gifts during the 24-hour campaign supporting student initiatives, wellness and athletics at UBCO.

Anyone who wants to contribute can visit givingday.ubc.ca, choose a student cause, and make a gift.

"Every donation—big or small—helps unlock additional challenge funds," says a news release from UBCO.

Challenge gifts multiply the impact of every donation, when donors give, they help unlock additional funds pledged by generous supporters, amplifying their contributions and making an even greater difference for students.

This year, donors who make a gift between $100 and $1,000 online to any Okanagan Giving Day fund on Thursday will have it matched, up to $50,000, through a generous gift from The Colin and Lois Pritchard Foundation in recognition of UBCO’s 20th birthday.

A full list of UBCO challenges supporters can help unlock is available on the Giving Day website.

Donors can choose to support 16 unique student causes, including student affordability, the Indigenous art Intensive, UBCO’s B.A.R.K. canine therapy program, OK Motorsports and more.