Second wettest March on record in Kelowna, above average across the Okanagan

Photo: Cindy White Heavy snow and rain fell in Kelowna on March 13, 2025.

Last month was the second-wettest March on record in Kelowna and much of it fell in a single day.

Environment and Climate Change Canada data shows Kelowna recorded 49.5 millimetres of precipitation in March, compared to the normal of 21.6 mm. One of the reasons that the month's total was pushed to more than double the normal was a mix of rain and heavy, wet snow on March 13, when the city saw 19.3 mm of precipitation.

“It just happened to be one narrow band of just heavier rain and it just happened to hit the right spot, and that is just up the Okanagan Valley. It was able to give this really short and brief intense rainfall, pretty much the month total they expect in one day,” said meteorologist Colin Fong.

The storm system also pushed Vernon and Penticton precipitation totals well above normal. It was the third wettest March in Penticton, which recorded 55.3 mm, compared to the normal of 22.7 mm. Vernon got 52.5 mm, making it the fifth wettest. The normal precipitation for Vernon in the third month of the year is 24.6 mm.

In Kamloops, it was a different story. The system that hovered over the Okanagan on March 13 missed the South Thompson region. Fong says March precipitation in Kamloops was only slightly above normal, at 16.5 mm, compared to 14.7 mm.

Temperatures across the Thompson-Okanagan were warmer than average in March.

Kelowna’s mean temperature (the average of the daytime highs and overnight lows) last month was 5.9 C. The normal is 4.6 C. Penticton’s mean temperature was 5.8 C, a degree above the normal of 4.9 C and Vernon was 5.7 C, quite a bit above the typical 3.9 C.

Kamloops posted a mean monthly temperature of 6.6 C, about 1.5 degrees warmer than usual for March.