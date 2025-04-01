FortisBC customers will see a drop in their gas bills now that consumer carbon tax has been removed

Photo: FortisBC

FortisBC customer's gas bills will be going down starting April 1 now that the Government of British Columbia has eliminated the B.C. consumer carbon tax.

The price decrease will impact bills for natural gas, Renewable Natural Gas[1] or propane consumed on or after April 1. In addition, because the consumer carbon tax is ending, the biomethane credit on RNG, which offsets the carbon tax charged on RNG, will also end.

"For the average FortisBC residential gas customer using about 7.5 gigajoules of gas per month, removing the consumer carbon tax represents a savings of just over 23 per cent, or approximately $29.89 on their monthly bill, compared with rates as of March 31, 2025," says a news release from FortisBC.

Individual bills and savings will vary based on use.

"As a provider of critical energy services for nearly 1.3 million homes and businesses in British Columbia, we have an important role to play in meeting our customers’ energy needs by providing the reliable delivery of affordable energy and advancing the energy transition."

For more information on how the removal of the carbon tax will affect customers, click here.