Earth Day Quest set for downtown Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Celebrate this year's Earth Day with an educational quest in downtown Kelowna.

The Kelowna Yacht Club is joining forces with multiple organizations in downtown Kelowna for an engaging and educational Earth Day Quest.

The event runs April 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and it's open to all ages. Participants will explore sustainability and environmental stewardship through interactive activities at different downtown locations, including, the Yacht Club, city hall and the Okanagan Regional Library, plus multiple downtown businesses.

Anyone interested in taking part can start their day at one of the participating locations, visit each location to complete an activity and find answers to the questions on the online quiz form.

Once you complete the quiz, you will be entered into the eco-prizes draw, featuring exciting prizes from some of the best businesses in Kelowna.

“Tourism Kelowna is proud to join with local businesses and organizations once again to promote the importance of sustainability and connecting with our community," says CEO Lisanne Ballantyne.

“We look forward to being part of this family-friendly event where attendees can come together to learn about climate action and protecting our lake and natural surroundings in a fun and engaging way. Together, we can take meaningful steps toward a more sustainable Kelowna this Earth Day and every day.”