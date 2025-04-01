Kelowna RCMP investigating fraudulent spoof calls

Photo: Pixabay

While April Fools’ Day is often full of harmless pranks, Kelowna RCMP is warning the public about a more serious trick – fraudulent spoof calls.

Kelowna RCMP is warning the public about a series of fraudulent phone calls using the detachment’s non-emergency number: 250-762-3300.

The scam involves fraudsters manipulating caller ID to make it appear as though they are calling from the RCMP detachment, then posing as officers with fake badge numbers.

The callers inform victims they are being investigated for a criminal offence and ask for personal information.

If the victim questions the legitimacy of the call, the scammers encourage them to verify the phone number online.

“We have received nearly 20 calls from would-be victims around the country trying to ascertain the legitimacy of these spoof phone calls,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier, media relations officer with Kelowna RCMP.

“Fortunately, because they did in fact call us directly, we were able to confirm these calls as fraudulent and ease their concerns. We are still looking into these incidents and are unaware of any financial loss at this time.”

Kelowna RCMP is advising the public to be cautious and mindful of caller ID spoofing scams.

The RCMP has shared the following tips to help protect yourself:

If you are not expecting a call or do not recognize the caller ID, let the call go to voicemail.

Be aware that scammers can alter their phone number to appear legitimate.

Do not press any automated prompts if you are unsure of the call.

If you receive a call claiming to be from the RCMP, ask for the officer’s name, file number, and purpose of the call, then contact the detachment directly using the phone number you know and trust.

Never provide personal or financial information over the phone if you did not initiate the call.

If you are a victim of fraud, contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 to report it.

You are also encouraged to reach out to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or visit their website at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.