Annual Gary Cable Project charity concert on Saturday in Kelowna

The third annual Gary Cable Project Fundraising Concert returns to Kelowna this weekend in support of the Central Okanagan Foundation.

Legendary Rock Live! will once again rock the Kelowna Community Theatre on Saturday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will showcase The Gary Cable Project, a nine-piece band complete with a full horn section, performing some of the greatest music ever made. Known for their iconic sound, the band features top Canadian musicians who have recorded and toured with music legends such as Aerosmith and Zappacosta.

"I have the pleasure to share the stage with eight of the finest musicians anywhere, including two current members of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame," said band leader Gary Cable.

"At the end of the day, it’s all about the music; we perform, and help keep alive, some of the greatest music ever recorded. And at this stage of our careers, we have an opportunity to give back to the community."

This year, as in previous years, all proceeds from the concert will benefit the Central Okanagan Foundation.

“We are delighted to be the chosen charity for this concert,” said Kristine Bugayong, CEO of COF. “The Gary Cable Foundation raised over $25,000 to support the COF over the last two years, which will help the organization in advancing community building in the region.”

Established in 1977, the Central Okanagan Foundation has been dedicated to addressing the region’s evolving needs, including arts, community services, education, the environment and health.

Tickets and show details are here.