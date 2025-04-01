Kelowna's Big White and Volcanic Hills winery team up to use 'Okanagan champagne powder'

YouTube

As Big White Ski Resort prepares to celebrate the end of another ski season, they have announced a new venture with Volcanic Hills Estate Winery.

"This year, we’re taking our sparkling wines to new heights… literally," says a video from Volcanic Hills Estate Winery.

The tongue-in-cheek video was released April 1, 2025 and explores what happens when you combine, "award-winning sparkling wine with the world-renowned Okanagan champagne powder from Big White?"

The video is a nod to Big White's 'Okanagan champagne powder' and the man who can be heard saying it everywhere, Michael J. Ballingall, is a fan.

"Fabulous use of Okanagan champagne powder exclusively found at Big White Ski Resort. Really impressed with this crew at Volcanic Hills," says Ballingall of the April Fool's joke.

Big White will wrap up the winter season after AltiTunes on Sunday, April 6 and they open for the summer season June 26, 2025.