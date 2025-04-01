Vancouver soul, funk musician to perform in Kelowna

Photo: Tonye Aganaba Tonye Aganaba

Kelowna's Mary Irwin Theatre will host Vancouver-based artist Tonye Aganaba on Saturday.

The soul, funk and R&B musician Tonye Aganaba takes the stage April 5 at 7:30 p.m. as a part of the RCA Presents series.

"Tonye is a powerful singer, songwriter, and performer," said Andrew Stauffer, theatre director at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Aganaba's live shows are described as "full of rich melodies, tight rhythms, and soulful explorations, all performed by top-notch musicians," said Stauffer.

Aganaba’s latest album Something Comfortable is inspired by their journey with Multiple Sclerosis. The album is part of AfroScience, a series combining live music, dance, visual art, and storytelling to spark conversations on identity, addiction, healing, and self-expression.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, with a 30 per cent discount for attendees aged 30 and under.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit rotarycentreforthearts.com.