Driver vanishes after flipping SUV in Kelowna

Contributed

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a white SUV was found flipped onto its roof early Sunday morning at the entrance to an underground parking lot in the 1900 block of Enterprise Way.

Officers arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m., but the vehicle's occupants had already left.

''Any occupant(s) departed before police arrival,'' said Michael Gauthier.

A Kelowna resident says he was taking his dog out just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday when he came across the scene.

The resident shared the video footage with Castanet.

''This incident remains under investigation,'' Cpl. Gauthier added.