Kelowna teacher, on trial for child luring, told officer he thought he was helping

One-time Rutland Secondary School educator Jeffrey Allan Jennens is charged with telecommunicating to lure a minor, relating to a 2023 incident.

On Tuesday, the court watched a video-interview with Jennens and Const. Joshua Clark that may or may not be used as evidence, depending on the result of a voir dire, a trial within a trial.

Regardless of the outcome, the video showed Jennens telling Clark he engaged an emotionally troubled student in an online conversation that veered away from appropriate, around two weeks before his arrest.

They were messaging on Instagram in vanish mode and that made Jennens think that the conversation was private and boundaries were going to be pushed.

“I guess my impression was that (the student) wanted to talk about risk taking things, not necessarily sexual, but just kind of push it a little bit,” he said.

“I mean, I understand that I made a mistake… There’s different points where I could have just said, ‘no… we should just stop this,’ right? But I actually kind of felt like it was helping out in a way, like it we were actually going to get to the bottom of some things.”

Jennens indicated to Clark that his role was more paternal than teacher-like with some students, and the one in question fit into the former category.

The messages at the heart of the case, however, didn’t read as paternal to the student who Jennens said immediately cut off contact after the conversation and told the court Monday they eventually reached out to police.

The messages in question weren’t read into the court record as the second day of the trial carried on, however, Jennens offered some insight by saying in the conversation with Clark that they related to him cautioning the student against posting shower scene images to their social media stories due to how they may be construed.

He also indicated that he told the student he was nude in the hottub.

“Generally speaking, consider the entire context,” Jennens said to Clark, sometime between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. May 14, 2023, while in the interview room.

“If you look at it from one snapshot then (unintelligible)… if you peel back the layers you’ll realize there’s a lot of good in there.”

Jennens also told Clark said he’d had about four tallboys before he started texting with the student, whose name is under a publication ban, though he never entertained the notion of “being with” the student who he said was often flirtatious.

At other points, Jennens told Clark he had a close relationship with the student and highlighted his involvement with the Jump Start program, which got students job ready.

He also said he advocated for the teen after a physical assault, assisted with resume-making and job applications and went so far as to buy them a bike, for which he was later repaid.

He also admitted he struggled with setting boundaries and navigating complex student interactions, including the student’s flirtatious behaviour and inappropriate jokes.

In the end, Jennens expressed concern that the situation would jeopardize his marriage, his family and his job.

Jennens was removed from his position shortly after the incident and is not currently employed at the district.