UBC Okanagan students host panel on the the future of Canadian conservatism

Photo: Contributed Tristin Hopper (top left), Stockwell Day (top right), Jon Kay (bottom left) and Ian Brodie (bottom right).

An event focused on the ideology, not party politics, of conservatism is bringing some of the movement’s leading voices to Kelowna.

The event April 4 organized by the Philosophy, Politics and Economics Student Association at the University of British Columbia is dedicated to “the future of Canadian conservatism.”

The panel discussion will include Ian Brodie, political scientist and former chief of staff to Stephen Harper, Stockwell Day, former Okanagan MP and cabinet minister, Tristin Hopper, National Post columnist, and Jon Kay, Quillette editor and podcaster.

“We want to emphasize that this is a non-partisan event focused on conservative ideology, not on any political party or campaign,” said Tade Haghverdian, one of the event organizers.

“Our goal is to foster an academic discussion about ideas – examining how conservatism as a philosophy is evolving in Canada – rather than to promote any party platform.”

The student-driven event will include a moderated discussion followed by a question-and-answer session.

“We believe this interactive format will encourage deeper inquiry and a more dynamic exchange of ideas,” Haghverdian said, adding that the tone of the event will be “academic and welcoming.”

“We’ve been careful to ensure the environment is inviting to all attendees, whether they identify as conservative, liberal, or otherwise.”

The panel will take place April 4 at 6 p.m. at the Ramada Hotel in Kelowna. Students and UBCO faculty get in for free while the cost to the general public is $10. More info here.