Weapons cache seized in Kelowna police raid

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP have announced the results of a search warrant carried out last month on Sutherland Avenue.

Tactical officers raided a home March 13 in the 1300-block of Sutherland Avenue. At the time, Mounties were tight-lipped about the operation.

On Tuesday, RCMP said the warrant was part of a drug trafficking and firearms possession investigation. A woman, 41, and man, 25, arrested during the search and later released from custody pending further investigation.

Officers searched the residence and a nearby public area seizing three handguns, a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and more than 25 other weapons including realistic replica handguns, knives, crossbows and brass knuckles.

“The Kelowna RCMP detachment and its Proactive Enforcement Unit will continue to target, investigate and disrupt local drug traffickers in order to hold those who negatively impact the safety our community accountable,” says Insp. Corey Kilborn with Kelowna RCMP.