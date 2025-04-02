A ‘very good’ winter season wraps up this weekend at Big White

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Plenty of snow greeted skiers and boarders on opening day at Big White on Nov. 22, 2024.

The 2024/25 ski season wraps up this Sunday at Big White Ski Resort and as senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall says, it has been a “very good” year.

The season got off to a good start thanks to a good base right off the bat, unlike in 2023 when the opening was pushed back repeatedly.

“All the resorts, all the heli-ski operators, the cat-ski operators are reporting very, very good years,” says Ballingall. “That’s because that weather pattern back in late November, early December gave us a very robust Christmas-New Year’s season.”

The excellent snow conditions led to re-bookings and plenty of buzz on social media. There was also a jump in visitors from south of the border.

“Hats off to the Americans. Our American business is up almost 40 per cent year-on-year. And that’s because of the strength of the (US) dollar and those new non-stop flights from Seattle and Los Angeles,” says Ballingall.

Canadians also flocked to Big White.

“Vancouver is our number one market and we’ve seen expansion from that. We’ve seen expansion from the Ontario market with the new non-stop flights out of Ontario, so we’re really encouraged that Porter Airlines will be coming in and adding to that mix for next year," he said.

“We’re hoping that the American flights will be back by next year."

WestJet has suspended direct flights between Kelowna and Seattle for April and ended its seasonal service between YLW and Las Vegas three weeks earlier than expected as Canadians start to curtail trips to the U.S.

Ballingall is attending a strategic planning meeting for the Thompson-Okanagan tourism industry this week. He says tourism is changing literally on a “weekly basis” and tourism operators are hoping that planes being pulled from U.S. routes will be utilized to expand flight options within Canada.

“Those planes are going to have to be pointed in a different direction and we’re hoping they’re going to be pointed east-west and maybe fill into the South Okanagan/Penticton and the Thompson into Kamloops. Because we’re seeing the numbers for spring, summer, fall - we’re seeing interest like we’ve never seen before.”

He adds that based on Google searches for Canadian destinations, visitor numbers from other parts of the world could also be about to spike.

“I think there’s a little bit of let’s go to Canada because Canada is this nice place and Canada is being bullied right now. You see the elbows-up attitude of everybody. I think people are voting with their travel book,” said Ballingall.

The winter season at Big White culminates with AltiTunes on Friday and Saturday, which is expected to sink $5 million into the local economy. The final day for skiing and boarding will be Sunday. Then, the focus shifts to preparing for the summer season.

“Come the 7th of April, we want a consistent melt," says Ballingall. "We don’t want it to melt too fast because we don’t want the rivers to overflow but we can’t get at the dirt until the snow melts and we want to get at the dirt to start building summer.”

The summer season at Big White is scheduled to begin June 26, 2025.