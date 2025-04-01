Kelowna quilting group reaching out to displaced residents

Photo: Orchard Valley Quilters Guild

A local quilting group is coming together to create quilts for the residents of Hadgraft-Wilson Place, a year after the building was forced to evacuate.

The Orchard Valley Quilters Guild is trying to get in touch with the residents of the subsidized apartment to provide them with the quilts.

"We want them to know that we are thinking of them," said guild president Shirley Fox. “We want to wrap them in a hug with a quilt.”

The former residents of Hadgraft-Wilson Place have been scattered across the city, and beyond, after an excavation of the adjacent UBCO tower damaged their building, which catered to those living with disabilities.

The Orchard Valley Quilters Guild says it has donated over sixty quilts to community causes.

In 2023 they donated 35 works to the Quilts for Survivors of Residential schools campaign and presented the quilts in a ceremony with the Westbank First Nation. In 2024, 34 families, who had lost their homes in the McDougall Creek fire also received quilts.

If you are or know of a former Hadgraft-Wilson Place resident, contact the guild online.