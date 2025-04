Photo: RCMP

A significant police presence was seen on Lawrence Avenue Tuesday morning just before 9 a.m. as roughly six RCMP vehicles descended onto a back alley behind the Castanet building.

Ryan Watters, Kelowna RCMP spokesperson, says officers were called about an altercation in the alleyway.

"One individual was taken into custody as a result of that altercation," said Watters.

No further details regarding the nature of the altercation or the individuals involved have been released.