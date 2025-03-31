UBCO to provide honorary degrees to four distinguished Okanagan individuals

Photo: UBCO Clockwise from top left - Barry Lapointe, Honourable Justice Malcolm Rowe, Wilbur Turner, Nancy McKenzie

UBC Okanagan will bestow honorary degrees to four Okanagan residents during graduation ceremonies this year.

They are among the 11 individuals the University of British Columbia will recognize this year.

The four UBCO recipients include Barry Lapointe, the Honourable Justice Malcolm Rowe, Nancy McKenzie and Wilbur Turner.

They will all be awarded Doctor of Laws honorary degrees, the highest distinction granted by the university.

“While a university’s primary role is to reach our students and conduct research, we also hope our university helps to inspire people - just as we have been inspired by this year’s honorary degree recipients and the immense impact they have collectively made through their leadership in aviation, law, public service and advocacy,” says UBCO principal Dr. Lesley Cormack.

“It will be wonderful for our students to hear directly from those individuals receiving their honorary degrees at this year’s graduation.”

Barry Lapointe is an accomplished leader in the Canadian aviation industry and founder and chairman of KF Aerospace. The company is the largest commercial aircraft maintenance provider and the largest private employer in the Okanagan.

Nancy McKenzie is an accomplished, collaborative and visionary leader in both the public and private sectors. Her numerous volunteer leadership positions have included service to UBC as a director of UBC Investment Management, the UBC Foundation and as a member and chair of the board of governors.

Honourable Justice Malcolm Rowe has a long and diverse record of distinguished achievement in law, public service and academia. His 25 years of judicial experience includes his current role as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada.

Wilbur Turner is a trailblazing advocate in 2SLGBTQIA+ communities. His 30 years of leadership and activism have profoundly impacted inclusivity and equality both locally and nationally.

Ceremonies will be held June 5 and 6.