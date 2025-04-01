The new video scoreboard at Prospera Place goes to American company

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

The City of Kelowna is making a significant purchase from an American-based company at the same time it is set to begin investigating its internal purchasing policy.

While the agreement to purchase a new video scoreboard for Prospera Place began two years ago, the identity of the purchaser only came to light Monday during a discussion around additional funding for upgrades at the 26-year-old arena.

Daktronics, described by real estate development manager Johannes Saufferer as one of the premier providers of video scoreboards and digital displays, is based out of South Dakota.

Saufferer said a general procurement opportunity was opened through Sourcewell, a non-profit purchasing organization to seek a company to provide the service.

“There were 18 submissions to that and Daktronics was the winning bid for that,” said Saufferer.

He says Sourcewell, also based in the U.S., aids public sector organizations in making procurement choices that are both “cost effective and in compliance with trade agreements.”

As a result of the partnership, Saufferer says the city will receive a 10 per cent discount.

Ironically, the public learned of the purchase on the same day Coun. Ron Cannan introduced a motion asking staff to report back on options to enhance purchasing bylaws affecting the “effectiveness and compliance” in alignment with prioritizing Canadian suppliers.

The current purchasing policy was put in place in 2017.

Mayor Tom Dyas says it’s fair to take a look at a policy that is eight years old, although he did reiterate staff assertions that most everything purchased by the city is from Canadian suppliers.

“They are very, very diligent with regards to what they are looking at doing and purchasing for our community,” said Dyas.

“(Staff) have said that 99 per cent of what they purchase is Canadian. I don’t know if (a review) will show anything different than what is in place now.”

Council unanimously approved the motion.

Council was also unanimous in adding $1.3 million to the budget for improvements to Prospera Place ahead of the CCMA Awards in September and next year’s Memorial Cup.

It’s expected much of the work in getting the new scoreboard and sound system in place will be done in June, or July.

Saufferer says they are shooting to have everything done by Canada Day.

These improvements are just part of upgrades needed to the arena.

Saufferer says a new roof and H-Vac equipment are also needed among other upgrades.