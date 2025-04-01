Finalists in 13 categories for the 50th Civic and Community Awards were unveiled Monday

Photo: City of Kelowna

All 39 finalists in 13 categories were unveiled Monday afternoon for the 50th edition of Kelowna’s Civic and Community Awards.

The finalists highlighting outstanding achievements made by Kelowna’s volunteers, artists, coaches, athletes, businesses, and non-profit organizations in 2024 were announced at the start of Monday’s city council meeting.

Winners in each of the categories will be announced at a gala awards banquet to be held Thursday, May 8 at the Delta Grand Hotel.

“For 50 years, these awards have helped us celebrate the residents, organizations and businesses who’ve helped make Kelowna the great place it is to live,” says event development manager Chris Babcock.

“We congratulate this year’s finalists, and we invite our community to celebrate these incredible citizens and milestone year of the Civic & Community Awards at our upcoming anniversary gala.”

The 2024 award finalists include:

Honour in the Arts - supported by artsco

Erikka Moojelsky

Bonnie Gratz

Tyson Cook/Freida Whales

Teen Honour in the Arts - sponsored by UBC Okanagan

Freeze The Fall

Almendra Osorio

Nicholas Covaser

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year

Bill Franzman

Kristin Smart

Travis Miller

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year - sponsored by Coast Capital

UBCO Men’s Golf Team

Okanagan FC U15 Boys Team

OKM Sr. Girls Volleyball Team

Female Athlete of the Year - sponsored by the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund

Kylie Olivia Taylor

Elizabeth Henne

Mackenzie Adams

Male Athlete of the Year - sponsored by the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund

Brent Fikowski

Jerome Blake

Elelyon Noa

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete of the Year - presented by the Okanagan Central Schools Athletic Association

Maya Andruchow

Rhiannon Spinks

Ashlyn Swan

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete of the Year - presented by the Okanagan Central Schools Athletic Association

Davin Hamm

Dominic Sodaro

Eliott Vander Horst

Champion for the Environment - sponsored by Peter’s Your Independent Grocer

Beverly Kalmakoff

EcoCooks

Kane Blake

Corporate Community of the Year Award - sponsored by KCR

RBC Wealth Management, Dominion Securities

Doane Grant Thornton

Valley First, a Division of First West Credit Union

Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year - sponsored by Central Okanagan Foundation

Inspired Word Café

Special Olympics Kelowna

Cool Arts Society

Young Citizen of the Year - sponsored by Crowe Mackay

Delaney Neukomm

Kevin Kim

Ainsley Wood

Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award - Citizen of the Year - sponsored by Fortis BC

Clayton Gall

Rhonda Hymers

Jamie Carpenter

All Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship.

The award winner will receive $2,000; while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000.

The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to UBC Okanagan, sponsored by the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.

In addition, the recipient for the Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation from the Central Okanagan Foundation.

Tickets for the gala event are $28.75 including taxes and fees and are available at the Kelowna Community Theatre box office of on the KCT box office website.