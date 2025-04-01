Trial opens for Kelowna teacher accused of attempting to lure a minor over the Internet

Photo: Contributed Jeffrey Allan Jennens, a Kelowna teacher, is charged with telecommunicating in an attempt to lure someone underage.

The trial of a Kelowna teacher, accused of telecommunicating to lure a minor, opened at the Kelowna courthouse Monday.

Jeffrey Allan Jennens is accused of the inappropriate communications, alleged to have taken place in May 2023 as part of an ongoing conversation he had via Instagram with a now former Rutland Secondary School student.

The student, now 19, was 17 and in Grade 11 at the time of the alleged offence.

Jennens was a teacher at RSS in 2023 and supervised the Jump Start program, which was part of the alternative education program at the school. The program helps SD23 alternative education students prepare resumes, learn job interview skills and offers help in finding jobs for students to work at and be paid for while going to school.

In B.C. Provincial Court on Monday, Jennens pleaded not guilty to the inappropriate messaging.

Court heard Monday that the alleged victim—whose identity is protected by a publication ban and will be identified in this story as A.P.—was in the Jump Start program at the time of the alleged offence.

A.P. approached a police officer in Ben Lee Park on May 13, 2023, a day after the alleged criminal messages from Jennens, to report the situation to RCMP.

Jennens is alleged to have messaged the student that he was turned-on by a story posted by the student about A.P. coming out of the shower. At the time, Jennens said he was sitting naked in his hot tub.

A.P. took the stand Monday to testify that they found the messages "confusing" and "terrifying."

Court heard Jennens and the then-student communicated via Instagram's messaging app. After receiving the alleged message, A.P. was alarmed and took screenshots of them because the pair were chatting in “vanish” mode, where messages do not stay online after the sender signs off Instagram.

The former student testified that they sent screenshots of the messages to their then-boyfriend and a few other friends. The screenshots were referred to in court.

The video of the formal police interview conducted by an officer and A.P. was shown in court.

In it, A.P. — with their mother present in the room — said they were surprised when the late-night internet conversations suddenly changed.

In court, it was learned that the police apprehended Jennens’ cell phone and analyzed the data found on it. He was arrested after that.

Later that month, when the allegations became known, he was first removed from the classroom by the school district and later removed from his teaching post.

Prior to the messages that led to his arrest, Jennens and the student had a good relationship, court heard. He was a listening ear for the student, a helpful, well-liked teacher, whose classroom was open to students who hung out there at lunchtime.

The former student said they felt they could talk to him about issues outside of school.

In addition to the conversations, both in school and over Instagram between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., Jennens also helped the complainant find a job through the Jump Start program, found them a bike when they needed to replace their old one, lent the complainant $200 to buy the bike, on occasion drove the complainant to work and home from work, played video games online with the complainant and listened to the complainant “vent” about family issues.

On Monday, on the witness stand, the principal of Rutland Secondary School was asked about a teacher doing all those things with a student. Hugh Alexander said he would not advise or expect a teacher to do that.

“You open yourself up to all sorts of challenges,” said Alexander, noting a teacher could be reprimanded for such actions.

“I would not expect a teacher to follow a student on social media. Why? Because of professional boundaries.”

The trial is expected to continue all week with the defence yet to call witnesses.

Jennens, who was in court, was not heard from on the first day of the trial other than to enter his not-guilty plea.

The trial continues.