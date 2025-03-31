Plea from Kelowna short-term-rental owner to reinstate licence falls on deaf ears

Photo: AirBnB

The owner of a home in the Upper Mission accused city council of predetermining the outcome of his plea to have his short-term rental licence reinstated.

Peter Drummond, who owns what neighbours call a problem rental at 381 Viewcrest Court, pleaded his case before council Monday afternoon after staff rescinded his business licence to operate a short-term rental due to a mounting number of complaints.

City planning director Ryan Smith painted a picture of a party house which has received more than 50 complaints from neighbours since 2021, while Drummond painted himself as the victim, saying those complaints were unwarranted and unfounded.

After council unanimously upheld the decision to revoke his business licence without any questions or discussion, Drummond accused council of predetermining the outcome even before he had a chance to plead his case. He also said he would be removing the ad for his home which remains active on various short-term rental platforms.

"We've done so much to be compliant. We've installed noise monitors, cameras to insure we are compliant to city standards," said Drummond.

"We have kicked people out. We have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to be compliant."

Drummond outlined the results of 20 complaints against his property, all of which he claimed were unfounded.

“Thirteen complaints in a single time…neighbours are constantly monitoring us,” said Drummond.

“AirbnB parties, it’s so loud but when bylaw officers come they say the only thing we could hear was the sound of crickets.

“Every time we have friends over or have a birthday party we have the cops come, every time."

Whenever there is a noise complaint, he claims the noise monitor never registered over 70 decibels.

“When I bought that house (2021) I was so excited…but then to be harassed for years."

"People are threatening to burn our house down, people are threatening to smash our windows, threats of violence," he continued.

“There is nothing but false testimony."

He says it hurts to have so many people attacking him for doing nothing wrong especially when there is so much evidence you are doing nothing wrong.

Drummond says there were some issues of too many people early on, but says once he had the occupancy limit explained to him, has complied with the maximum number of six.

Council obviously did not agree, rendering the unanimous decision after reviewing both the report from staff and Drummond over the past several days.

Mayor Tom Dyas said council have had the information from both sides for five or six days and there was nothing presented Monday that wasn’t already in the council package.

“We only have the opportunity to see the information that is in front of us,” said Dyas following the meeting.

“We are not a mediator so we can’t mediate a situation. What we can do is look at the information that is in front of us and make our decision based on that information.”