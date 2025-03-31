WestJet suspends daily service from Kelowna to Seattle, ends Las Vegas seasonal service early

Photo: Rob Gibson Passengers check in at electronic kiosks at Kelowna International Airport.

The backlash from the Trump tariff war and rhetoric about making Canada the 51st state is starting to be felt at Kelowna International Airport.

WestJet has suspended its daily service between YLW and Seattle for the month of April. It is expected to resume service in May.

The airline has also ended its seasonal service between Kelowna and Las Vegas three weeks earlier than planned.

“The Las Vegas service was originally scheduled to operate until April 20, but that service has ended as well,” said Phillip Elchitz, director of operations & innovation at YLW.

On the flip side, summer capacity on flights connecting airports elsewhere in Canada is up by 15 per cent. That’s on top of a 10 per cent overall increase in passenger numbers for the first two months of the year, and a very busy spring break season.

“We’re actually going to have an additional 15 per cent seats domestically this summer, compared to 2024. So, actually, the number of seats we have domestically, are going up significantly,” notes Elchitz.

He says the air service development team continues to work closely with airline partners to provide more options to passengers travelling both domestically and internationally.

“The other piece is what we’ve seen is airlines have stated that they’ve seen a reduction Canadian point-of-sale bookings. So, that means that bookings in Canada into the U.S. have seen a reduction really across all of the airlines.”

Most Canadian carriers have reduced capacity to the United States while bolstering their domestic or transatlantic offerings, as customers turn their back on travel to a country whose president has set off a continental trade war and threatened annexation.

A blog post by an airline industry monitor says data indicates that future flight bookings between Canada and the US have collapsed, down over 70% in every month through to the end of September.

Despite that, Elchitz points out that Alaska Airlines continues to provide daily service between Kelowna and Seattle, for the time being.