AltiTunes Music Fest is set to electrify Big White Ski Resort this weekend

Photo: AltiTunes

As the ski season comes to an end for another year, Big White is gearing up for a big send off this weekend.

AltiTunes Music Fest takes over Big White this weekend with Canadian headliners and 80 per cent Canadian acts with food and drinks from Okanagan vendors.

More than 10,000 music lovers are expected to descend on the mountain to listen to headliners Loud Luxury and Bob Moses as well as emerging artists, starting this Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5.



The AltiTunes festival also brings a big economic boost to the Okanagan, with a projected direct economic impact of $5M for the local economy, with sold-out lodging, and busy restaurants.

“AltiTunes is proof that when we invest in our own, everyone wins,” says Mitch Carefoot of Thick as Thieves Entertainment, producer of AltiTunes “This weekend is about great music, bringing people together for shared experiences, and lifting everyone in the events and tourism industry up.”

For more information or tickets click here.