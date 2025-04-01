Kelowna-based operation attempts to reignite Canadian manufacturing, strengthen supply chains

Photo: Make it in Canada

A Kelowna-based electric boat builder who hit a manufacturing roadblock is now trying to find a made-in-Canada solution.

Marine Templar founder and CEO Mark Fry started his electric boat business in Kelowna in 2019 but couldn't find a fibreglass boat builder to provide the hulls.

"I already have a company here in town called International Yacht Training, a few years ago we started manufacturing electric boats. We had an order for 12 electric boats for Victoria Harbour, long story short, the factory shut down all the guys were laid off."

Now Fry says he can't find another builder anywhere in the country, so, he started a website he hopes will connect Canadian suppliers with manufacturers.

"There must be hundreds of companies in Canada that are looking to have stuff manufactured here. There must be investors who are prepared to invest. And there's got to be suppliers that are only too happy to have stuff made in Canada without all the transportation costs from overseas," Fry says.

That's where the 'Make it in Canada' website comes in.

"It's connecting companies to companies. So if you make beer cans (in Canada) and you need somebody to make them for you, we try to source that by getting everybody to register online, whether you're a manufacturer or a supplier or an investor... its Canadians helping Canadians," says Fry.

This free, web-based matchmaking platform helps Canadian businesses, manufacturers, and suppliers connect to produce more goods entirely within Canada and reduce reliance on foreign markets.

The website is a direct response to the latest wave of tariffs being threatened by the United States.

Fry hopes to connect manufacturers who are currently importing from other countries and trying to source that material in Canada.

"I'll have a bunch of investors who are prepared to build a plant, you've got orders in hand, it's a bankable proposition."

Fry used the aluminum can industry as an example, "it's manufacturers who aren't, at the moment making beer cans, but are making something else. You need 100,000 beer cans? Give us the order, and we'll make it happen," Fry says.

The Canadian manufacturing matchmaking directory will use innovative technology to match Canadian buyers, suppliers and financiers —so they can keep their supply chain 100 per cent Canadian.

"The last few months have been a wakeup call and an opportunity for Canada to recapture its potential," said Gavin Dew, Kelowna-Mission MLA.

"Our best response to tariffs is to get stuff done again – and to make it in Canada. Enough with the performative politics – let’s focus on how we can actually support and strengthen Canadian small businesses facing supply chain disruptions."

Dew is also serving as an advisor to the Make It In Canada initiative.