Residents of Kelowna townhouse complex fed up with water seeping into their basements

Photo: Kristina Gratton Water pooled on the floor and damaged drywall in Kristina Gratton's townhouse.

A Kelowna woman says she has had to move in with her parents because of ongoing problems with water seeping into the basement of her rented townhouse.

The complex at 115 Kneller Road is operated by the Okanagan Métis & Aboriginal Housing Society.

Kristina Gratton says she first noticed water in her basement on March 13. Despite measures taken by the housing society to rectify the problem, Gratton says water keeps returning. She was worried about the health of her three children, so all four of them had to relocate to her parents’ home in Black Mountain.

She claims mould was forming on the walls and joists in the unfinished basement.

“They’re telling me I need to shop-vac it up and stuff. When you look on the tenancy agreement it’s like, no, that’s their responsibility,” says Gratton.

“I can’t even shop-vac because I can’t leave my kids upstairs for an hour and a half to vacuum everything up and then for it to begin seeping in right away anyway, right?”

Photo: Kristina Gratton Water has been seeping into Kristina Gratton's basement at 115 Kneller Road since March 13, 2025.

She is not alone. Fellow renter Kitana Toland lives in another unit in the complex with her five children. She too has had water coming into her basement since March 13.

“I’m thinking I’m seeing some black mould along the edge of my basement now,” says Toland. “There was some on the drywall and I decided to rip off the drywall just for safety measures.”

She says management told her it is not mould but someone was brought in to treat the walls.

“They sprayed some really nasty chemical down there to supposedly help with it," said Toland.

Gratton says dehumidifiers have been brought in and extenders installed on the downspouts of eavestroughs in the townhouse complex to try to direct water away from foundations.

Castanet contacted the Okanagan Métis & Aboriginal Housing Society to find out what is being done to get to the root of the problem.

“OMAHS wishes to advise that we are addressing this situation and will remain communicating with our tenants as we have been doing,” said administrator Susan Walker in an emailed statement.

However, Gratton and Toland say this has gone on for too long.

“I have construction people that I know and I sent them pictures and they’re like, that’s rot, that’s mould. They’re just appalled at this and management is just like, mould can’t grow that fast. We need to let it dry out.”

She just wants to move back in and be sure her family’s health is not at risk.

“This whole thing, it messes your mental health up because they’re disregarding everything you’re saying.”