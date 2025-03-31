Pair of CF18s spotted over Kelowna, land at airport on Sunday

Photo: Canadian Armed Forces Two CF-18s like this one from 410 Squadron in Cold Lake were spotted over Kelowna on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Kelowna residents were looking up with curiosity Sunday afternoon when a pair of fighter jets was spotted over the city.

Castanet heard from some of our readers who were curious to know why the jets were in the area. It turns out two CF-18s from CFB Cold Lake, Alberta were conducting exercises over the city.

The jets landed at Kelowna International Airport around 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. They made a number of passes over the Central Okanagan before departing the area at approximately 6:45 p.m.

“I can confirm the CF-18s were from 410 Squadron here at 4 Wing and were conducting Instrument Flight Rules cross-country proficiency flying. This routine flying is an essential requirement for pilots, and 410 Squadron made sure they had the necessary permissions and authority to fly and land,” said Lt. Samuel Deslauriers, Public Affairs Officer for 4 Wing CFB Cold Lake.

“The ability to conduct this type of flying is vital to our operational capability,” added Lt. Deslauriers.

This wasn’t the first time CF-18s have ripped across the sky in the Kelowna area this month. Three Canadian Forces fighter jets roared above the city on Friday, March 14.

YLW operations manager James Hall said that while it was a pretty standard training manoeuvre, it was still cool to see the jets fly by the airport.

Several residents posted online on March 14 that they saw one of the planes perform a “barrel roll”.