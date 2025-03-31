Kelowna man charged with 21 counts of theft, targeting a single business

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

A 37-year-old Kelowna man has been charged with 21 counts of theft under $5,000 from a single local business.

RCMP have laid charges against Ryan Eisenhut after compiling evidence, including banking records, video surveillance, and statements collected between September 2024 and December 2024.

Eisenhunt was arrested on March 24, 2025, and he is scheduled to make his first court appearance on April 24, 2025.

“This type of investigation highlights our detachment’s commitment to targeting recurring property theft,” says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“The RCMP encourages all businesses to report incidents of shoplifting. For more information on steps you can take to protect yourself, your staff and your business, please visit the City of Kelowna’s Business Safety Toolkit.”