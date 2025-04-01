One year on, residents forced out of Kelowna subsidized housing have few answers

Cindy White

One year ago, they were a tight-knit community. Today they are scattered around Kelowna and some have moved to other cities and provinces.

On Monday, a few former residents of Hadgraft Wilson Place gathered in the rain outside the building that is now surrounded by chainlink fencing, with a security guard stationed outside.

“I’m just really sad to have lost a lot of my community,” said Sharon Bray, who had moved to Kelowna from East Vancouver and found herself one of the lucky few to get a unit in the new subsidized housing apartment building when it opened in June 2023.

On March 31, 2024, all tenants were ordered to evacuate the building after cracks and other damage began to appear due to construction activity on the neighbouring site of UBC Okanagan’s planned new downtown Kelowna campus.

“It was really nice to have this close of a community,” recalls single mother Megan Beckman.

“Even though it was a short amount of time I still feel like we were able to build good friendships. My kids talk about Hadgraft all the time. We miss it,” she said.

While the displaced residents eventually found somewhere else to live, many are paying a lot more in rent and are still waiting to hear if they will ever be able to go home. Beckman wants someone held accountable.

“I would just love someone to come in and say, you know, we are going to take responsibility for our action and your evacuation and we’re going to do what it takes to get you guys back home,” she says.

“It’s ridiculous it’s gotten this far. It’s been a year. A year of no answers, a year of people suffering in the market rent, a year of our community being separated.”

Recently, a task force was set up to find solutions. It includes representatives from the City of Kelowna, UBC and Pathways Abilities Society, which operated Hadgraft Wilson Place.

“Nothing is out of bounds, so we are very optimistic about the future directions. We’re looking at everything,” said Pathways executive director Alan Clay.

“Our objective was to look at all the options on the table. What that looks like? It’s a little too early to tell, but nothing is off the table.”

He notes that while there is no timeline for the task force to find a solution, he doesn’t like unfinished businesses and is optimistic there will be. “News to share in the coming weeks”

In the meantime, lawyers representing the former tenants continue to pursue a class action lawsuit against the city and UBC Properties Investments.

Bray, who works at London Drugs and is a peer counsellor with the Canadian Mental Health Association, says she and her former neighbours are just as deserving of housing as anyone else in Kelowna.

“It’s just really sad to be treated the way that we’ve been treated,” she adds.