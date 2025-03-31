Craft Culture markets return in April to Kelowna, Penticton

Photo: Ashley Godin Photography

Spring is here and Craft Culture markets are returning to Kelowna and Penticton in April.

The 11th annual Kelowna Spring Market takes place April 5 - 6 at the Kelowna Curling Club, bringing together more than 135 local vendors.

Shoppers will have a chance to win the grand door prize of a $1,000 Visa gift card alongside 40 other items up for grabs.

For those who can’t make it to Kelowna, the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre will host more than 100 vendors on April 26 - 27.

Admission is $5 per person at the door, with free entry for children 15 and under.

Event details

Kelowna Spring Market

Dates: April 5-6, 2025

Location: Kelowna Curling Club

Time: Saturday, April 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, April 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Penticton Spring Market