Kelowna Auto Dealers Association helps get OC rec centre closer to completion

Photo: Contributed KADA members present their cheque to the Okanagan College Foundation.

The push is on to bring the fundraiser for a new recreation and wellness centre at Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus over the finish line.

The fundraising goal is in sight now that the Kelowna Auto Dealers Association has donated $200,000 to the cause, bringing the total to $13 million raised of the $14 million goal.

“This is a meaningful project for us to support,” says Sam Ghessesow, KADA president and general manager and partner with Kelowna Hyundai.

“Many of us grew up playing sports and are still avid players and fans. This is an opportunity for us to support students as they strive to be their healthiest and best selves. OC students will go on to work in our auto dealerships while others will support our community's health, build homes, and run local businesses.”

The donation from KADA will be used for the elevated running track that overlooks the main gymnasium, courts and events space inside the new building.

The donation is also a tribute to longtime Kelowna Chevrolet owner, Don Folk.

Folk and his family gave a $5 million transformational gift to help build a much-needed Recreation and Wellness Centre at Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus.

“Don has inspired our members in many ways, including his involvement with community and sports organizations,” says Ghessesow.

“We’re grateful for his leadership and feel honoured to support this project alongside him and his family. We are passionate about giving back to the communities who support us.”

OC Foundation executive director Helen Jackman says it’s emotional seeing the project near the finish line.

“Students at OC’s Kelowna campus have needed a recreation centre for a very long time. Most people don’t realize that our students have no facility to play team games and sports, helping build connections.”

“With just $1 million to go, we’re beyond grateful to have reached this point. Thank you to all the community champions who have invested in this transformative centre. Creating opportunities for sport and recreation will create a more vibrant and connected community for everyone,” Jackman says.

