Showers to start, sunshine to end the week 

Cindy White

March showers will give way to April sunshine this week.

Some rain is forecast for Monday and Tuesday across parts of the Southern Interior, with snow possible through mountain passes.

“For townsites, it’s all going to be showers or rain, but for higher elevations, for whoever is travelling through the Coquihalla, or Pennask Summit or Allison Pass, there’s a chance of some snow,” said Yimei Li, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

She says up to 5 centimetres could fall on highway passes with each round of precipitation.

The forecast highs for Monday are around 10 C. On Tuesday, the highs are forecast to reach 12 C.

By Wednesday, the showers should taper off, with mainly cloudy conditions and highs near 10 C. After that, Li says it should start to clear out.

“Beyond Wednesday, we have a ridge of high-pressure building in. So, clearing is expected on Thursday and even warmer temperatures are expected for Friday and even warmer on the weekend,” she predicts.

The forecast high for Friday is near 16 C and on Saturday, Environment Canada suggests it could reach 18 C.

While daytime highs will be around or slightly above normal, overnight temperatures could dip into freezing territory. A low of -1 C is forecast on Wednesday and zero for Thursday.

