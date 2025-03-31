257979
Approximately 50 volunteers take part in Rutland spring cleanup

Big turnout for cleanup

The politicians were there, but so were plenty of locals.

Organizer Christopher Bocskei is celebrating one of his most successful cleanup campaigns. He estimates 50 people showed up for Sunday’s Rutland Community Spring Cleanup.

Among those pitching in were Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew and Tracy Gray, who is running for the Conservatives in the new Kelowna Riding after representing the Kelowna-Lake Country Riding since 2019.

Bocskei says his truck was full of trash, discarded furniture and other debris by the end of the day. He said they cleared more than ever before.

Bocskei first launched the twice-a-year volunteer cleanups in Rutland in 2021.

