UBC Okanagan students gear up for electric race car debut

Madison Reeve

Students at UBC Okanagan are accelerating toward the future in a big way—by building an electric race car.

Over 100 students gathered this past Saturday to begin constructing their latest project as part of OK Motorsports, the university's Formula SAE team. These students, hailing from a wide array of disciplines, are united by their passion for engineering, racing, and pushing the boundaries of technology.

Founded in 2013, OK Motorsports has already made a name for itself in the Formula SAE world with its high-performance internal combustion race cars. However, this year marks a new chapter for the team, as they shift gears to develop their first-ever electric vehicle for the 2025 competition.

"The shop is really busy. We are just starting out with our car. We have our chassis all made. Now each individual sub-team is working on their part. For example, we have kinematics working on the motions of the car, I am working on the accumulator, building the battery pack, and we also have electrical working on their team," said student Abrar Mahir.

Last year, OK Motorsports finished 3rd in Canada at the international Formula SAE competition in Michigan. The team is determined to go even further with their electric race car.

"We are very optimistic about what we bring to the competition in Michigan," Mahir added.

For the students, the thrill of racing, the challenges of engineering, and the chance to contribute to a sustainable future are what make the project so rewarding.

"It's really incredible to be part of such a big team that goes above and beyond for something they are passionate about," said Julia Lacasse.

"It is an incredibly rewarding feeling at the end of the year when we get to put this car together and go to competition,'' she added.

The Formula SAE competition will take place from May 14th to 17th, and OK Motorsports is ready to take their innovation to the next level.