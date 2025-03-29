Enactus OC wins gold and two bronze at western business competition

Photo: Contributed

Okanagan College’s three Enactus OC teams all hit the podium during the Western Canada Enactus Regionals event in Edmonton earlier this month.

The Enactus OC program, which consists of 27 students from the college’s business, science and engineering programs, captured one gold and two bronze during the competition, which pitted college and universities against one another in real-world challenges.

The team clinched first place for its Paper Trail project and earned third-place recognition for both the Revive and Safe Haven initiatives. Enactus OC will now get ready for the national competition in Calgary in early May.

“We’re incredibly proud of the innovative spirit and determination Okanagan College students bring to Enactus each year,” OC school of business dean Christine Sjolander. “It’s an honour to stand behind these future leaders as they tackle real-world challenges and showcase how business can be a force for good.”

The Paper Trail project transforms books destined for the landfill into eco-friendly fire bricks. The initiative not only reduces landfill waste but also provides a sustainable alternative to traditional firewood.

Revive educates and empowers the next generation of environmental stewards by providing educators with the tools they need to teach climate change in an engaging and hands-on manner, while Safe Haven provides support to survivors of intimate partner violence by bringing awareness, reducing the stigma for survivors, and providing education and resources like microloans.

“These outstanding results highlight the creativity and dedication of our students as well as their desire to enact real change,” Sjolander said. “We teach business principles and theory, but having the students work on these types of projects and test them in competition really enhances their learning and gets them ready for the real world. We’re very proud to be nurturing these change makers here at Okanagan College.”