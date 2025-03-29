EVs are for Everyone Cross-Canada Tour will be in Kelowna for much of April

Photo: The Canadian Press

You will be able to take an electric car for a spin—no strings attached—next month in Kelowna.

The non-profit group that hopes to help Canada achieve its goal of 100% electric vehicle sales by 2035 or earlier will be spending much of April in Kelowna.

Plug’n Drive and NexDrive will bring the EVs are for Everyone Cross-Canada Tour to A-Plus Automotive, which is located at 2165 Rutland Ct., from April 3-20, and to Highway 33 Napa Autopro, which can be found at 160 Hwy 33 E, from April 14-16.

The tour’s mission is to educate Canadians about electric vehicles using a sales-free, no-pressure model.

“Plug’n Drive is delighted to have the support of NexDrive on this journey toward Canada’s net-zero future,” Plug’n Drive president and CEO Cara Clairman said in a press release.

“NexDrive recognizes the power of connecting Canadians with hands-on experiences like test drives and EV education as a way to accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation. Their support helps us drive meaningful change, one community and one driver at a time.”

You can book a time to meet with Plug’n Drive officials on its website here.