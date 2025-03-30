Vernon Realtor on track to lead BC Real Estate Association in 2026

Photo: LinkedIn Kim Heizmann, third from left, poses with the new BCREA board on Tuesday.

Vernon’s Kim Heizmann is on track to become the next boss of the BC Real Estate Association’s board of directors.

Heizmann, who works as a Realtor for Oakwyn Realty throughout the Okanagan, was voted chairwoman-elect of the BCREA board during its annual general meeting on Tuesday in Vancouver. South Surrey’s Chris Shields moved into the role of chairman, taking over from Sooke’s Tim Ayres.

Heizmann’s chairwoman-elect role means she will become the head of the organization next March.

There are two other Thompson-Okanagan representatives on this year’s board. Kelowna’s Robert Wood returns as a director, while Kamloops’ Chelsea Mann was elected to the board as a new member.

“The real estate sector is evolving rapidly, and our profession is facing more change than ever before,” Shields said in a press release. “My goal is to ensure that BCREA is a strong advocate for Realtors, providing them with the resources, education and support they need to thrive.

“We must also work closely with our regulator to streamline processes and remove unnecessary administrative burdens so that Realtors can focus on what they do best: guiding, advising and protecting their clients to achieve their real estate goals.”

