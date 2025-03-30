Central and North Okanagan recreational property values tumble in 2024

Photo: Contributed

The value of Canadian recreational properties increased in 2024, but that was not the case in the Central and North Okanagan.

The Royal LePage 2025 Spring Recreational Property Report was released this week, and it found the median price of a single-family home in the nation’s recreational property regions increased 2.3% to $627,700.

Central Okanagan bucked that trend, however, as the median single-family home price dropped by only 0.1%, from $945,000 in 2023 to $944,500 in 2024. The median waterfront home price fell considerably more, from $2,715,600 to $2,475,000, while the condo mark also decreased, from $457,500 to $449,000.

In the North Okanagan, the single-family median figure was down 0.7%, and the waterfront price tumbled 10.3%. The North Okanagan recreational condo median price was the only one that increased from 2023 to 2024, elevating 13.2% to $650,000.

Royal LePage Kelowna owner and broker Francis Braam said government policy is to blame for the sluggish nature of the region’s recreational real estate market.

“Legislative hurdles are having a material impact on the Okanagan recreational market,” Braam said. “The province’s vacancy tax is making buyers very hesitant, particularly in the waterfront segment.

“In British Columbia, properties left vacant for more than six months in a year are subject to additional taxation—an added expense that many part-time recreational users are unwilling to take on.

“Additionally, with restrictions on short-term rentals in the region, property owners no longer have the ability to lease their homes to offset costs, further limiting investor interest.”

The report indicates the national median price for single-family recreational homes is forecast to increase by 4% in 2025, which would be an increase over 2024. It also predicts B.C. prices will jump 2% this year.

Frank Ingham, who is an associate broker at Royal LePage Sussex in Pemberton, believes the B.C. market could pick up in 2025 due to the tariffs being threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Once uncertainty surrounding tariffs subsides, I expect demand to pick up, which will put upward pressure on home prices,” Ingham said. “Additionally, a weaker Canadian dollar could further fuel interest from domestic buyers, as vacation home ownership within Canada becomes more appealing compared to international alternatives.”

